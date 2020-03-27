Filed Under:auto insurance reform, Carol Cain, higher education budget allocation, Michigan Matters


(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders have been  paying among the highest auto insurance rates in the nation but that that will hopefully change as the state’s auto insurance  law has been revamped. What will it mean for drivers?

Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and Dan Schrock, Jr., Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Life Insurance Operations of AAA, The Auto Club Group, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain at 11:30 am this Sunday to talk about the law and changes drivers can expect.

Dan Schrock, Jr., Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Life Insurance Operations of AAA, The Auto Club Group and Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

The law takes effect July 1 and will roll out as people’s auto insurance policy expires.

Fox mentioned the state’s hotline and website to help consumers learn about the new law. That number is 833-275-3437  and website  www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance.

Fox and her team are also fanning out across the state and available  to speak to organizations about those changes as well.

Then Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz appears with Cain to talk about a campaign they  recently  launched to  increase funding for the state’s 15 public universities and also more evenly divide per student resources from the state  between then.

Oakland University’s 7th President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz

Oakland University is at the bottom of per-student  funding among the 15 colleges in Michigan. She also talked about the merits of a college degree.

