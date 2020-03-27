Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 24-year-old man is stable after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe.
Police say the man was walking when two suspects pulled up in a gray Chevy Malibu, exited the vehicle and fired shots, striking the victim in the body.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
