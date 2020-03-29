Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – At least one patient at the Advantage Living Nursing Center in Roseville has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement from the facility’s website, several other patients have COVID-19 like symptoms.
All of those patients are in an isolation unit.
Roseville Mayor, Robert Taylor says city officials have been in contact with the health department.
