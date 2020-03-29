Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Heated moments on the House floor earlier Friday, when a Michigan representative spoke about the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
And as her time ran out, she kept on speaking.
Lots of chaos and confusion during the exchange.
Representative Haley Stevens did continue on about the challenges the country and world face if we do not unite against COVID-19.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.