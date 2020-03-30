CBS Detroit – Country music artist Joe Diffie passed away Sunday from complications due to the Coronavirus. He was 61.
In a report from CBS News, two days before he died he wrote, “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” he wrote. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
Rollingstone reported today that Joe Diffie was a chart topper throughout the nineties, some compared his voice to George Jones. Diffie had eighteen top-ten singles such as, “Home“, “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)“, “Third Rock from The Sun“, and “Pickup Man“.
Diffie relocated to Nashville in 1986 to make a start in the music business. Writing material while working for Gibson Guitars. In 1988 country legend Hank Thompson sang one of his songs, “Love on the Rocks” and Diffie wrote sang backing vocals for Holly Dunn’s top-five single, “There Goes my Heart Again”. Joe Diffie was then signed to Epic Records.
His death has gone deep in the country music world. Brad Paisley tweeted:
“I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @JoeDiffieOnline. I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records.”
Carrie Underwood wrote:
“Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends.”
Trace Adkins Tweeted:
“Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy.”
The Coronavirus has also hit others from Nashville to Hollywood. Such as rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”; and actor Mark Blum who was in the movies “Desperately Seeking Susan” and Crocodile Dundee”.
