DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 62-year-old man was shot and his condition is unknown.
It happened Sunday at 12:10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Alcoy Ave.
Police say the man was shot outside of the location by an unknown suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
