Filed Under:coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, covid19, Dr Oz, epicenter, Health Crisis, Healthcare Workers, infected, infection, Limit Travel, new york, Quarantines, Self-Quarantine, social distancing, Surgeon General Jerome Adams


 

Dr. Oz asks Surgeon General Jerome Adams what his message is to healthcare workers.

 

 

 

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply