The Coronavirus Pandemic: Surgeon General's Message To Healthcare Workers
Dr. Oz asks Surgeon General Jerome Adams what his message is to healthcare workers.
3 hours ago
WATCH: Michigan Student Learns She's Salutatorian In Bottle Trick
Principal Michelle Floering didn't let a school closure stop her from announcing this year's salutatorian
Whitmer: No New State Hires; Money Must Go To Fight Coronavirus
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she suspended state hiring and promotions Monday and vetoed $80 million in new spending in order to steer money to fighting the coronavirus.
Coronavirus In Michigan: TCF Center To Become Makeshift Hospital
A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed hospital in response to the coronavirus, the federal government said Sunday. The June auto show has been canceled.
Police: 62-Year-Old Man Shot In Detroit, Suspect Unknown
Detroit police say a 62-year-old man was shot and his condition is unknown.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Positive Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the list of positive cases.
Michigan National Guard To Staff Food Banks In Four Communities Across The State
The Michigan National Guard has received a request to aid Food Banks in four communities across the state, including Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint, and Pontiac. Approximately 10 Michigan National Guard members will be serving at each site.
First Forecast Today- Monday March 30, 2020
First Forecast
10 hours ago
First Forecast Overnight- Saturday February 22, 2020
First Forecast
1 month ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 30, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Lions Archive: Lions Fall Short Again
Detroit's defense couldn't come up with the late stop the Lions needed on one end of the field. Matthew Stafford couldn't convert the fourth-down play at the other end.
Roger Penske Talks Postponing Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske, at 83 and considered high risk for the coronavirus as a 2017 kidney transplant recipient, still makes the daily three-minute commute to his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, office.
IndyCar The Latest Series To Offer Fans Content
The walk to the starting grid for Tony Kanaan began in his Indianapolis kitchen, through the foyer, past the trophy case, up the stairs, down the hall, through the master bedroom, master bathroom, and finally into the closet.
'Hoping It Doesn't Cost Any Games': NFL Agents Preparing For Potential NFL Offseason Changes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The NFL offseason hasn't experienced any schedule changes yet due to the coronavirus pandemic but they seem likely. What would an adjusted offseason look like.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Despite Coronavirus, There IS Good News Across America
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
Things To Do When You're Stuck Inside
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Report: Ford To Start Pay Freezes, Would Start With Executives On May
Ford is warning both employees and executives to prepare for a possible pay freeze.
Indy 500 Postponed To Aug. 23
The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to Aug. 23.
The Coronavirus Pandemic: Surgeon General’s Message To Healthcare Workers
March 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Dr. Oz asks Surgeon General Jerome Adams what his message is to healthcare workers.
THE DR. OZ SHOW
weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
