TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (CNN) – Principal Michelle Floering didn’t let a school closure stop her from announcing this year’s salutatorian.
She said she knew she had to do something special to notify the school’s salutatorian, Alyssa Tarkowski.
Since Tarkowski is known for doing bottle flips and magic tricks, Floering incorporated that into her announcement and posted that to the school’s Facebook page.
