Detroit will see cool weather in the coming days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will turn milder from Thursday to Sunday, with a high of 61 degrees on Thursday.
A chance of rain is predicted for Tuesday. The highest chance of rain is forecast on Tuesday at 50 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.03 inches.
Skies will be cloudy today. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 18 mph today, with daily top speeds in the single digits the rest of the week.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.