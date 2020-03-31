DEARBORN, MI – Starting in April, Carhartt, a global premium workwear brand that develops rugged products for workers headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, will begin to produce 50,000 medical gowns and 2.5 million protective masks for those in need of them during the COVID-19 crisis and as long as they will be needed.
Chief Executive Officer at Carhartt, Mark Valade said, “Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years. We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.
These items will be produced by volunteers from Carhartt’s manufacturing facilities who will continue to be compensated by the company. Carhartt is following recommended protocols from local health authorities to ensure a safe work environment including social distancing protocols, limiting the amount of employees and increasing sanitation measures throughout their facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Carhartt has temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
For more information on Carhartt’s response to COVID-19, visit www.Carhartt.com.
