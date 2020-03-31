MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 7,615 and 259 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.
The 259 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Cass County, 75 people in Detroit, seven in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Hillsdale, one in Isabella County, one in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in Kalkaska County, one in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 38 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 70 in Oakland County, two in Tuscola County, seven in Washtenaw County and 45 in Wayne County.
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
