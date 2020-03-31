(CNN) – A Michigan church was already mourning the loss of one of its elders.

When three days later, that man’s son also died from coronavirus.

“This is a huge loss for the city. A huge loss for those who played football with him,” said Pastor Chris Martin.

A father and son. Now both gone due to COVID-19. Martin knew Freddie Brown III since he was a baby.

“He was the kind of person when he walked in the room. Do you notice him because of his stature, but you also loved him because of his smile and because of his kindness, his humility and his tender touch. He served this church well. They both did,” said Martin.

Brown was just 20-years-old and played football for Grand Blanc High school. He seemed to be doing better but then suddenly took a turn for the worse and passed away.

“Pastor Jones, Fred Brown and his son are all part of one family. So that family, which is a great family, has lost three family members in three days,” said Martin.

That family will now have to rely on each other and their faith to help them get through the coming days, weeks and months.

“Our prayers are with the Jones and Brown, Richardson and Walker family and this hour, and it’s important for people to take this virus seriously,” said Martin.

Freddie Brown III graduated from high school in 2018, but some of his former teammates are still in school.

Their coach says the team is heartbroken.

