Detroit – In an article by the Detroit Free Press, Greektown Casino-Hotel is donating rooms to Detroit police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.
It was announced 40 rooms have been set aside for first responders who have concerns about potentially bringing the virus home to their families. For that reason, only healthy first responders are able to do this and their temperatures are checked every time they enter and leave the hotel.
Greetown Casino-Hotel spokesperson Marvin Beatty told the Detroit Free Press in and interview, “There are so many first responders who are out there working, and coming in contact with a lot of people,” Beatty said. “We’re providing them a safe place to go instead of going home and potentially exposing their families.”
However, due to reduced staff at the hotel, they are on their own for meals. The Free Press reports that both Detroit Police and Fire Departments have been hit by the Coronavirus. With the commander of Detroit homicides, and a 911 dispatcher dying from the virus. Additionally, 39 police officers – including Chief James Craig tested positive for CONID-19. Along with 21 other firefighters currently in quarantine.
Measures in the police department have been taken to protect officers. They have to have their temperature checked when entering and exiting buildings, and protective masks and gear has been issued for them to use when needed on various calls for service.
