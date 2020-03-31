Filed Under:Acoustic Ash, Angelo Coppola, Detroit Proud, Frank Howard Woodman, Heard In Detroit, Jackamo, Keynote Sisters, Local Music, Mike Ward, Neenuh, Nina Sofia, The Lows, The Whiskey Charmers, Woodman


With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this weeks “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From porch jams, to home studios, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Keynote Sisters

 

Angelo Coppola (of The Lows)

 

The Whiskey Charmers

 

Jackamo

 

Anthony Retka

 

Neenuh

 

Acoustic Ash

 

Woodman

 

Mike Ward

 

Emily Rose

 

Comments

Leave a Reply