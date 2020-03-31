MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Employers have job opportunities to keep Michigan working during the pandemic. Did you lose your job or have your hours reduced as a result of COVID-19? Businesses across Michigan need thousands of workers for immediate hire.
“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is encouraging jobseekers to visit MiTalent.org where enhanced search functionality has been added to the homepage to better connect job seekers with these critical opportunities. Please note, several job postings feature multiple positions available.
“While many Michiganders are being displaced from work, thousands of employers have immediate job openings,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “We encourage those who are currently unemployed to search available jobs at MiTalent.org.”
