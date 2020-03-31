(CNN) – A Michigan man has been arrested after he told grocery store employees he had coronavirus and walked around the store touching everything.
The Kroger manager asked the man to leave but he said he wouldn’t leave without his belongings.
The store manager called police and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Johnathan Miracle’s strange behavior didn’t end there.
“He said I’m positive for COVID-19. They put them in a police car and started licking the windows inside backseat of the car as well as the partition between the backseat in the front seat. So it was a very bad situation,” said Leyton.
Tests later proved Miracle doesn’t have coronavirus.
He is already facing several charges and now he could face an additional charge of false report of terrorism.
