1. Parc

Topping the list is Parc. Located at 800 Woodward Ave. downtown Detroit, the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated high-end bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp. Parc offers a wide selection for brunch, lunch and dinner. Look for dishes such as linguine with Maine mussels with a spicy clam sauce, roasted Alaskan king crab with tagliatelle pasta and a crispy double-pork chop sandwich.

“Located in the heart of downtown, in the award-winning Campus Martius Park, PARC features redefined Detroit cuisine,” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Globally-aware and locally-focused, the menu is inspired by the influences and flavors of Detroit’s vast cultural communities, both past and present. Executive Chef Jordan Hoffman has developed Parc’s menu to feature familiar yet refined expressions of traditional Midwestern comfort foods.”

2. Lady Of The House

Next up is Corktown’s Lady Of The House, situated at 1426 Bagley St. With four stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. Some standout entrees include steak tartare, roasted oysters, mushroom fettuccine and prime rib. It also has a varied list of cocktails, wine and beer.

“Chef Kate Williams is the visionary and head chef of the project,” per the bio section of the business’s Yelp profile. “Chef Kate specializes in nose to tail, whole animal preservation and utilization, as well as highlighting local farms in her cuisine. She has honed her skills around the world including NYC, Chicago, and Copenhagen.”

3. MAGNET

Woodbridge’s MAGNET, located at 4842 Grand River Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews. Featuring “flavors that can be found around the world,” the cuisine places a focus on Mediterranean food, according to its website. Expect items such as: smoked carrots, smashed potatoes, sea bream, crude and lamb, to name a few.

“Our kitchen is 100% wood fire,” it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

