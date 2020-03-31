Detroit will see cool weather today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will turn milder from Wednesday to Monday, with a high of 62 degrees on Sunday.
The forecast also shows rain is on the way. The best chance of rain is predicted on Saturday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.06 inches.
Skies will be cloudy through Wednesday and partly cloudy on Thursday. Winds will continue to be light over the course of the week, with the highest speeds on Wednesday at only 9 mph.
We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).