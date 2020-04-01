DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A 33-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her husband.
It happened March 29 at 2:17 a.m. in the 8200 block of Artesian where police responded to Jessica and Toney Washington’s home.
Upon arrival they saw the 30-year-old man lying in the front door area of the home and according to police he was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
His wife was placed under arrested at the scene.
Police say she had a verbal argument with her husband over her phone that became physical. During the physical altercation it is alleged that she fatally shot her husband with a handgun.
Jessica Washington is charged with second degree murder and felony firearm. She was arraigned in 36th District Court Tuesday afternoon and received a $30,000 cash bond.
Her next court date is on April 21.
