MICHIGAN (CNN) – A nursing home in Michigan is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak that’s affecting close to a half of its residents.
The facility — Metron at Cedar Springs — said Tuesday that 36 people there have tested positive.
That includes 31 residents and five staff members.
Metron has 77 beds, which means close to a half of the residents would be infected if the nursing home is full.
Officials say the staff members and two residents are treated outside Metron.
The other infected residents are receiving treatment at the nursing home and officials say they are stable.
Metron says everyone infected was located in one section of the facility, which is now isolated.
