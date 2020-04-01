MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 9,334 and 337 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.
The 337 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Cass County, 83 people in Detroit, one in Emmet County, eight in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Hillsdale, one in Ingham County, one in Isabella County, two in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in Kalkaska County, two in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 51 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 99 in Oakland County, one in Sanilac County, two in Tuscola County, eight in Washtenaw County, 63 in Wayne County one out of state and two are unknown.
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
