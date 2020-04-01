



– April 1 is National Census Day.

The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to the United States Census 2020 website. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail—between March 12-20.

The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.

The city of Detroit started a #BeCountedDetroit campaign for residents to help make sure every Detroiter is counted in the 2020 census.

Here are 10 reasons to be counted according to the city of Detroit:

2. Detroit hospitals and clinics received nearly $3 billion in Medicaid funding in 2017 to treat Detroit residents. Funding is based on the census count. #BeCountedDetroit — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

4. In 2018, Detroit received $104 billion in 2018 for Title 1 education grants for tutoring, textbooks and other programs because of the Census. #BeCountedDetroit — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

6. Head Start funding for children is also supported by your Count! This means funding for children under 4. #BeCountedDetroit pic.twitter.com/s9D1QSj7zJ — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

8. Food assistance for our communities and neighborhoods will depend upon funding received from your count! #BeCountedDetroit — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

10. Families are directly impacted by an accurate Census Count. #BeCountedDetroit pic.twitter.com/n6xRH2QnVb — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

For more information on, visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.