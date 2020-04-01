Filed Under:2020, be counted detroit, census, United States


(CBS DETROIT) – April 1 is National Census Day.

The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to the United States Census 2020 website. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail—between March 12-20.

The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.

The city of Detroit started a #BeCountedDetroit campaign for residents to help make sure every Detroiter is counted in the 2020 census.

Here are 10 reasons to be counted according to the city of Detroit:

