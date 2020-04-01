Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a man in his 50s was found unresponsive inside of a bus shelter.
It happened Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. in the area of Woodward Amsterdam.
Police say the man was in 50s wearing a blue sports jacket, green pants and black shoes.
Medics were called to the location and declared the man deceased. Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.