(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is known for many things: our great sports teams, entertainment venues and our love for music and dance.

In the urban community, thousands are passionate about ballroom dancing.

Here are the faces of some of those avid ballroom dancers all of whom loved dance and all of whom in the last week, have died from COVID-19.

“Several people got sick after dancing at the club and I began to see on facebook, please pray for those friends that attended those particular clubs,” said Jennifer Pasha.

Pasha said since March 23 at least a dozen members of the ballroom community have died from COVID-19 with several others sick from the illness.

She said most of them attended several dance events in and around the city around the beginning of march.

“There were parties, there were birthday parties, there was one party or cabaret in particular that was on the day of day light savings, which should have been March the 8,” said Pasha.

That event was called the White Party at Club Yesterdays in Redford Township. Pasha says the event was widely attended as were a few others in the days following.

“EARS Show Place, that’s were I generally go, you’ve got Bert’s, you’ve got Bert’s down at the Eastern Market, you’ve got They Say,” said Pasha.

If you or someone you know attended any of these events or places in early march, please be vigilant of any COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re not only just dancers, we are family,” said Pasha.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.