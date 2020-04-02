Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s three biggest automakers report declining sales during the coronavirus outbreak.
Ford Motor Company says its sales fell 12.5 percent in the first quarter of the year.
Following behind, Fiat Chrysler reported a 10 percent decline in sales and General Motors fell seven percent.
Despite this, Ford remained the best-selling truck brand.
