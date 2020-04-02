Comments
LANSING (CBS DETROIT) — After signing an executive order to close K-12 schools for the rest of the school year Thursday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
LANSING (CBS DETROIT) — After signing an executive order to close K-12 schools for the rest of the school year Thursday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Whitmer said since Monday:
- Michigan received 400 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile.
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that Detroit will be one of the first cities in America to receive five testing machines and 5,000 testing kits from Abbott Labs.
- President Trump granted the request to allocate and order up to 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard to perform humanitarian missions across the state.
Whitmer has also signed these Executive Orders:
- Formally declared a State of Disaster and sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield requesting a concurrent resolution extending this state of emergency by 70 days.
- Suspended the April 1 requirement for lower vapor pressure gasoline.
- Placed a temporary restriction on non-essential veterinary procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LINKS: Coronavirus In Michigan: Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases
Detroit TV stations are also working together to broadcast a live town hall meeting on the coronavirus pandemic with Whitmer Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.