Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 31-year-old woman is listed in critical condition after losing control of her Chevy Malibu, causing her to strike a tree.
It happened Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen.
She was transported to a local hospital and police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.