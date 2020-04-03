MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 12,744 and 479 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
The 479 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Calhoun County, one in Cass County, one in Clinton County, 117 people in Detroit, one in Dickinson County, two in Eaton County, two in Emmet County, 11 in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, two in Grand Traverse County, two in Hillsdale County, one in Ingham County, two in Isabella County, three in Jackson, one in Kalamazoo, one in Kalkaska County, two in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 65 in Macomb County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, two in Muskegon County, 136 in Oakland County, one in Sanilac County, two in Tuscola County, one Van Buren, eight in Washtenaw County, 106 in Wayne County, one in ‘Other’ and one out of state.
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
