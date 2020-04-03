WIth the spread of COVID-19 many businesses across the states have had to close voluntarily or by government order. Not all employees can work from home and millions of Americans are temporarily or permanently our of work. Stimulus checks are coming but those without a job will likely still struggle. Not all states are experiencing the same unemployment levels. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key metrics which compare unemployment claim increases for the week of March 23, 2020 to the same week in 2019 plus the first week of 2020. As a result, Michigan has been ranked as having the 7th biggest unemployment increase in the states.
States with the Biggest Increase in Unemployment Due to Coronavirus
|Overall Rank
|State
|Increase in Unemployment Claims (2020 vs. 2019)*
|Increase in Unemployment Claims (March vs. January 2020)**
|1
|Louisiana
|5772.15%
|5800.48%
|2
|North Carolina
|6064.54%
|4771.18%
|3
|Indiana
|7093.46%
|3198.22%
|4
|New Hampshire
|6240.42%
|3878.84%
|5
|Florida
|4179.79%
|4815.55%
|6
|Virginia
|5333.52%
|3479.17%
|7
|Michigan
|6467.15%
|2255.46%
|8
|Kentucky
|5099.54%
|2078.28%
|9
|District of Columbia
|3822.96%
|2991.06%
|10
|New Mexico
|3291.34%
|3427.16%
|11
|Tennessee
|3702.49%
|2963.94%
|12
|Ohio
|4291.30%
|2429.31%
|13
|Nevada
|3447.89%
|3054.55%
|14
|Massachusetts
|4779.06%
|1813.17%
|15
|Hawaii
|3812.01%
|2577.32%
|16
|Colorado
|3998.72%
|2400.37%
|17
|Delaware
|4367.53%
|2069.94%
|18
|Kansas
|3573.76%
|2611.19%
|19
|Mississippi
|3515.19%
|2526.99%
|20
|North Dakota
|4633.46%
|1406.10%
|21
|South Dakota
|4359.73%
|1569.60%
|22
|Nebraska
|3606.18%
|2135.85%
|23
|Vermont
|3538.04%
|2023.97%
|24
|Maryland
|3386.48%
|1997.84%
|25
|Rhode Island
|4082.86%
|1323.28%
|26
|Arizona
|2281.39%
|2743.68%
|27
|Washington
|3327.81%
|1770.52%
|28
|Pennsylvania
|3758.17%
|1386.85%
|29
|Utah
|3240.35%
|1781.42%
|30
|Alabama
|3463.82%
|1577.88%
|31
|Minnesota
|3482.01%
|1406.87%
|32
|Maine
|3381.51%
|1315.21%
|33
|California
|2180.75%
|2293.05%
|34
|Texas
|2135.72%
|2128.49%
|35
|Missouri
|3161.43%
|1194.27%
|36
|South Carolina
|3487.17%
|768.10%
|37
|Iowa
|3005.90%
|1174.60%
|38
|New Jersey
|2881.07%
|1241.04%
|39
|Oklahoma
|2535.99%
|1428.03%
|40
|Montana
|2687.45%
|1156.59%
|41
|Georgia
|3073.96%
|676.00%
|42
|Idaho
|2606.97%
|990.29%
|43
|New York
|2716.53%
|717.02%
|44
|Illinois
|1829.93%
|1412.29%
|45
|Arkansas
|2110.34%
|945.96%
|46
|Alaska
|1537.32%
|1380.43%
|47
|West Virginia
|2089.49%
|805.75%
|48
|Wyoming
|2202.96%
|606.19%
|49
|Wisconsin
|1850.05%
|761.40%
|50
|Connecticut
|1591.23%
|322.59%
|51
|Oregon
|920.21%
|533.04%
*Refers to the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 13th week of 2019.
**Refers to the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 1st week of 2020.
For more information on the WalletHub study click here.
