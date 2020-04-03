Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 35-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole.
It happened at Friday at 1:55 a.m. when police say the man was in a Chevy Impala traveling east on Grand River at 14th Street.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 312-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.