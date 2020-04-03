DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying suspects in a smash and grab.
It happened Friday at 3:07 a.m. in the 10900 block of E. Jefferson.
Police say three unknown suspects in a Chevy Avalanche backed into the front of the store breaking the glass windows then took a safe, containing an undisclosed amount of money inside.
After taking the safe, police say the suspects fled in their vehicle in an unknown direction. The suspects were described as three males with hoodies, wearing gloves and driving a Chevy Avalanche.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 312-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed