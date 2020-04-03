Filed Under:Captain Amersbach, coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, covid19, Dr Oz, epicenter, FDA, Health Crisis, infected, infection, NYC Epicenter, Quarantines, Self-Quarantine, USNS Comfort


Captain Amersbach of the USNS Comfort tells Dr. Oz about the ship’s medical capabilities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply