Dr. Oz Asks Captain Amersbach Of The USNS Comfort The Precautions Taken To Ensure COVID-19 Is Not Spread On Board.
Dr. Oz speaks with Captain Patrick Amersbach of the USNS Comfort, the naval ship turned hospital in New York City Harbor. What precautions are Captain Amersbach and his crew taking to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t spread to the ship?
21 minutes ago
Police: 35-Year-Old Killed After Losing Control Of Vehicle, Strikes Pole
Police say a 35-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Positive Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.
Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Protecting Workers Who Stay Home, Stay Safe When They Or Their Close Contacts Are Sick
Governor’s order also declares the state’s policy that those who test positive for or show symptoms of COVID-19 should stay in their homes, with few exceptions
Man Uses $900 From Savings To Buy Gas For More Than 50 Detroit Nurses
A good Samaritan decided to use the $900 he'd been saving to do something nice for Detroit nurses on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry Ford Health System To Lead First Large-Scale US Study To Determine Drug's Effectiveness In Preventing COVID-19
Henry Ford Health System will lead the first large-scale study in the United States of the effectiveness of an anti-malarial drug in preventing COVID-19 in healthcare workers and first responders who volunteer to participate.
Michigan Ranked 7th Biggest Unemployment Increase In States
In a new study, unemployment rates were compared across all 50 states for the week of March 23.
First Forecast Weather April 3, 2020 (Today)
Another beautiful day across southeast Michigan!
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 2, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies this evening.
22 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for March 31, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, with light rainfall expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
Latest Sports
WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE Championship
Coronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.
'The Past Four Years Have Been A Learning Process For Me': Monica Puig Discusses Her Career, World Team Tennis Event On CBS
The 26-year-old says that all of the attention she garnered after her 2016 Olympics win was tough to handle, but she feels like she has found her self motivation again.
Former Lion Slay Looks Forward To Opportunity
"I love the challenge," Slay said. "I kind of ask for it a lot because the fact that I want the game on me, and I want to help win the game.
The Race All-Star Series Esports Legends Trophy Joined By More Formula 1 Legends
Torque Esports Corp. announces Formula 1 Ferrari legend Rubens Barrichello and Monaco Grand Prix winner Olivier Panis have joined a star-studded field for this week's second round of The Race All-Star Series esports Legends Trophy.
The Top 3 Bars For A Special Occasion In Detroit
Looking to try the best bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
Apartments in Detroit: What $1,200 Gets You
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent to get a sense of what it comes to finding apartments in Detroit more than $1,200/month on rent.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 3 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Detroit
Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.
Budget Apartments For Rent in Detroit
Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Over 250K Nissan Vehicles Recalled To Replace Takata Air Bags
Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
Fiat Chrysler Announce 20% Pay Cuts, GM, Ford Proposed Similar Temporary Plans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Fiat Chrysler announce temporary pay cuts for its salary workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Coronavirus Pandemic: Inside The USNS Comfort As It Sees First Patients In NYC Epicenter
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply