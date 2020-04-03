Comments
The FDA has authorized emergency approval for U.S. doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to former Kansas Governor and practicing physician, Dr. Jeff Colyer who is treating his patients with this new drug protocol. Dr. Colyer describes how he’s using research from China to inform his patient treatment plan, and describes whether his patients are presenting any side effects from the drugs.
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Colyer how he is using information from a Chinese study in his patient’s treatment plans.