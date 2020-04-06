DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a baby was unharmed after a police chase.

It happened Monday at 11:40 a.m. in the 20500 block of James Couzens when officers responded to a call for kidnapping.

Police say a 23-year-old woman said that her child’s father, a 26-year-old black man, had taken their 3-month-old baby following an argument and had driven off.

The woman told officers the father of her child allegedly demanded money in return for the baby.

While speaking with the woman, police say the 26-year-old man returned to the location and as officers approached the him, he fled, resulting in a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, police say he disregarded numerous stop signs and traffic control devices.

The pursuit was called off to prevent injury to the child and the community. Shortly after it was called off, the mother was able to retrieve the child from the vehicle unharmed in the area of 7 Mile and Oakfield. The father then fled eastbound on W. 7 Mile.

Police say there were no injuries or damage to property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

