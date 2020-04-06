Baby Dropped Off, Unharmed After Detroit Police ChasePolice say a 23-year-old woman said that her child's father, a 26-year-old black man, had taken their 3-month-old baby following an argument and had driven off.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive CasesHere's a list of the cases, including 727 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon.

MDOT: Traffic Shift Scheduled For Tuesday On I-75 Modernization ProjectBeginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane to allow crews to shift all traffic to the southbound lanes between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Jobless Claims Already Top 2019Nearly 800,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan since mid-March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday, detailing the extraordinary impact of the coronavirus on the economy with only businesses deemed essential remaining open.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Grand Prix Canceled For 2020 Due To PandemicDetroit Grand Prix organizers announced the 2020 Grand Prix has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Man Creates Homemade Social Distancing DeviceIt’s not easy to visualize exactly how far six feet of distance really is that, of course, is how far health officials say you should be from others during the CPVOD-19 crisis. A Michigan man is hoping to change that with a new device.