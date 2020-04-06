TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – For police officers when duty calls, they are always there to answer. Well one Troy Officer saw a need in her community, and decided to go beyond the call of duty.

“There’s been so many stories about the healthcare workers and hospitals that needed these masks. So I thought well I had some extra materials, I have fabric and elastic. I said why not try it out,” said Officer Gail Jaska of the Troy Police Department.

Jaska is an 11-year veteran with the Troy Police Department.

Jaska said on her off day, she pulled out her sewing machine and got to work. She says sewing is one of her hobbies, so she used her skills and began making masks for healthcare workers at Beaumont Troy Hospital.

“If I didn’t do it and I knew I had the ability to, I would have felt bad and I would have felt disappointed in myself,” said Jaska.

Jaska went for it although a little challenging at first.

“The first one took a lot longer than number 10. Did some DIY videos, got the measurements I would need and just the technique and put them together and they worked out really well,” said Jaska.

Officer Jaska says when she delivered the mask to the ER staff at Beaumont, they were surprised and extremely grateful.

“I appreciate them, just as much as people appreciate us. The doctors the healthcare workers we need them, you know just as much. People say we’re on the frontline, but I think they are much more than we are,” said Jaska.

