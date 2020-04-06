Filed Under:Ally Evenson, Courtney Hurley, Detroit Proud, Drew Allen Machak, Drinkard Sisters, Handgrenades, Heard In Detroit, James Anthony, Jarrod Champion, Jill Jack, John Holk & the Sequins, Local Music, Mike Galbraith, The Gasoline Gypsies


With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this weeks “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Drew Allen Machak

 

Ally Evenson

 

Courtney Hurley & Mike Galbraith

 

James Anthony

 

Jarrod Champion

 

Caleb Malooley (of The Gasoline Gypsies)

 

Caitlin Drinkard (of The Drinkard Sisters)

 

John Holk & the Sequins

 

Handgrenades

 

Jill Jack

 

