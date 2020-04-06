With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this weeks “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
Drew Allen Machak
Ally Evenson
Courtney Hurley & Mike Galbraith
James Anthony
Jarrod Champion
Caleb Malooley (of The Gasoline Gypsies)
Caitlin Drinkard (of The Drinkard Sisters)
John Holk & the Sequins
Handgrenades
Jill Jack