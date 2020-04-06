LANSING (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Whitmer said since Thursday:
- She signed an executive order that prohibits all employers from retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts test positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the disease.
- The order also strengthens the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order by declaring that all Michiganders who test positive or show symptoms, or who live with someone who tests positive or shows symptoms, should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.
- Leaders from the Detroit Pistons, Lions, Tigers and Red Wings came together to ask health care professionals from across the country to come to Michigan to help us fight COVID-19.
Whitmer said in the next 24-48 hours, FEMA is sending Michigan:
- 300 ventilators
- 1.1 million surgical masks
- 232,000 face shields
- 2 million gloves
Whitmer said FEMA is also shipping 1 million N95 masks to Wayne Oakland and Macomb Counties this week.
The state is working with FEMA to get TCF center up and running to see patients by Friday.
For has also been donating the face shields they’ve manufactured to Michigan hospitals.
Whitmer said on Sunday the state issued a purchase of 1 million face shields from Ford over the next three weeks.
Michigan currently has over 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 617 have died due to the COVID-19 as of Sunday at 3 p.m.
Whitmer said Monday, nearly 80 percent of positive COVID-19 cases are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.