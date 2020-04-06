ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new practice in place to prevent overcrowding at stores.

As one customer goes out another is let in.

“I usually am an impatient person but i know I got to stand in line. What else am I gone do? I got to go from one store to the other to try to find what I need,” said Willie Perry, a Walmart customer.

You may need to be a little patient during your next stop at a big box store, because what you thought might be a five minute trip could turn into 20 minutes or more.

At Walmart, associates are regulating entry by only allowing up to five people for every 1,000 square feet.

The new trend is being implemented by a some essential stores in effort to maintain social distancing.

In addition to Walmart and Sam’s Club, the Home Depot is also adopting the practice at all locations.

“So what that looks like is we’ve consolidated the number of entrance and exits available. On average we’re limiting to no more than 100 customers in the store at once but that number varies based on the size and the square footage of the store,” said Home Depot Spokesperson Margaret Smith.

The preventive measures are set for sanitary and health purposes to help keep both employees and customers safe.

