Detroit has no rain in the forecast for today, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Tuesday’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 100 percent, with expected rainfall of 0.40 inches.
Also, expect mild temperatures through Tuesday. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather on Wednesday, with a high of 70 degrees.
Winds are predicted to rise as high as 21 mph on Thursday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 6 mph. Skies will be cloudy today.
