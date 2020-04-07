Here Are Four Famous Stores That May Not Survive Because Of CoronavirusThey were once the giants of American retail, strong enough to survive wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the rise of online shopping. But Sears, JCPenney and others may not be able to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Hiring For Sales Representatives Is On The Rise In DetroitHiring for sales representatives in Detroit is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 94 new jobs over the past week, and 460 in the last month.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive CasesHere's a list of the cases, including 845 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Positive Cases From Henry Ford Health SystemHenry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.

Michigan Moms Celebrate Graduating Seniors By Decorating Front Doors, WindowsWhen Bay City Western Senior Rachel Gonsler learned that all of Michigan's schools would be closing or the rest of the academic year due to coronavirus, she said she became inspired to do something about it by her mother.

Michigan Senate Race: John James Raises $4.8M, Gary Peters Raises $4MRepublican challenger John James said Tuesday that he raised $4.8 million in the last three months, again topping Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan despite Peters' largest quarterly haul to date: $4 million.