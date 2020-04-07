(CBS DETROIT) – Whether it’s writing a letter to a patient in the hospital or leaving a nice note on someones social media, we can all agree that during this pandemic a good deed can go a long way.

CW50’s April Morton caught up with two Detroiters that in their own unique way is making a difference.

During this pandemic, many concerts and performances have been cancelled, but on Armore Street on Detroit’s westside. Neighbors are getting quite the show, thanks to their neighbor Ivory Clark.

“Next thing you know the neighbors started to pop up, and one neighbor lead to another neighbor and there we go. Next thing you know we had a whole audience out there,” said Clark.

Clark says what started out as a song to cheer up his wife, turned into a concert with about 20 neighbors watching from afar and once they went live on Facebook, that crowd grew to over 50 thousand, so clark kept singing.

“Makes me feel good, making people smile,” said Clark.

When David Woods was forced to close his clothing and printing company due to the governors order, he decided to help out others in need.

“It’s sad where we get phone calls, text messages, emails left and right, due to people laid off work,” said Woods.

Through his nonprofit Enjoy Detroit and the collaboration with other agencies, Woods has been delivering groceries to over 150 families per week in and around Detroit, since the pandemic began.

“Our mission is to serve,” said Woods.

By popular demand, Ivory Clark will be serving up an encore performance this Friday at 3 p.m. live on his Facebook page.

