ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

The school announced the sophomore’s plans Monday. He averaged 7.0 points and 20.9 minutes this past season.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 14: David Dejulius #0 of the Michigan Wolverines drives past Anthony Mathis #32 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 14, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Michigan was already set to lose senior point guard Zavier Simpson, and now the backcourt may take another hit if DeJulius leaves. DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points at Maryland on March 8, the final game the Wolverines played before the season was halted because of the coronavirus.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 30: David DeJulius #0 of the Michigan Wolverines heads up court in front of Timmy Rose #4 of the Binghamton Bearcats during the second half at Crisler Arena on December 30, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 74-52. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

DeJulius played 25 games in 2018-19 as a freshman.

 

