(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.4 million to repair the Miller Road bridge over Ford Road.
This project includes median pier replacement, structural steel repairs, railing replacement, epoxy overlay, painting of the steel bridge beams and bridge approach reconstruction.
This work requires closing Miller Road over M-153 along with lane closures on M-153. There will also be weekends where M-153 will be closed under Miller.
ROADWAYS:
Miller Road, (Ford Road)
MILLER ROAD CLOSURE:
7 a.m.
Thursday, April 9, 2020
MILLER ROAD OPENING:
Mid-May 2020
PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:
Late August 2020
Miller Road detour options:
Northbound Miller Road traffic can take:
– Eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound Wyoming Avenue, then westbound Warren Road back to Miller Road, or
– Westbound US-12 to northbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound Warren Road back to Miller Road.
Southbound Miller Road traffic can take:
– Eastbound Warren Avenue to southbound Wyoming Road, then westbound US-12 back to Miller Road.
– Westbound Warren Avenue to southbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound US-12 back to Miller Road.
