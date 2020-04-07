DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a male suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Sunday at 8:35 a.m. in the 19100 block of Van Dyke.
Police say the victim was sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle, in the parking lot of the location when an unknown suspect in a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with the vehicle as it backed out of a parking space.
The victim exited the passenger side of the vehicle and engaged in a verbal dispute with the unknown suspect, according to police. During the argument, the suspect exited his vehicle, produced a handgun and fired a shot at the victim, striking him. After the shooting, the suspect fled the location in an unknown direction.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately mid-30s, 5’11 and 180 pounds.
If anyone has information contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
