



April 2, 2020

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2245 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Listed at $1,750/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2245 Wabash St.

The building offers an outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1538 Centre St. It’s listed for $1,790/month for its 500 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the furnished residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit, $175 cleaning fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3016 E. Grand Blvd.

Here’s a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 3016 E. Grand Blvd. that’s also going for $1,790/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, check out this 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome that’s located at 500 River Place Drive. It’s listed for $1,800/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. In the townhome, you’ll see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

by Hoodline

@Hoodline