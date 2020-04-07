CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is sending a letter to thousands of former student-athletes, asking them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people going back decades.

The Ann Arbor school said Tuesdaythat the letter, signed by athletics director Warde Manuel, is going out to most of the 6,800 former student-athletes who were on campus between the mid-1960s and the early 2000s.