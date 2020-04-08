Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 20,346 and 959 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 20,346 and 959 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.
The 959 deaths include:
- two in Berrien County
- one in Branch County
- one in Calhoun County
- one in Cass County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Clinton County
- one in Crawford County
- 251 in Detroit
- one in Dickinson County
- three in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 39 in Genesee County
- one in Gogebic County
- three in Grand Traverse County
- four in Hillsdale County
- two in Ingham County
- one in Ionia County
- one in Iosco County
- two in Isabella County
- four in Jackson County
- six in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- eight in Kent County
- five in Lapeer
- two in Livingston County
- 141 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- oen in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- one in Montcalm County
- four in Muskegon County
- 234 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- two in Otsego County
- six in Saginaw County
- two in Sanilac County
- three in St. Clair County
- two in Tuscola County
- one Van Buren
- 13 in Washtenaw County
- 195 in Wayne County
- two in ‘Other’
- one out of state
- one out of state
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.