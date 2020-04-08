DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastpointe Police arrested two suspected after a carjacking and pursuit.
The carjacking happened April 1 at the Dollar General located at 20900 Gratiot Ave.
Police say 22-year-old Detroit resident Adam Cartwright was charged with carjacking, armed robbery, felony firearm, fleeing and eluding in the 3rd degree, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.
Cartwright was released from the hospital and is lodged at the Macomb County jail on a $175,000 bond.
Robert Hicks, a 56-year-old Detroit resident, was charged with carjacking, armed robbery, and receiving and concealing stolen motor vehicle. He was released from the hospital and is also at Macomb County Jail on a $175,000 bond.
Eastpointe police say two other people were arrested in relation to this crime. The investigation revealed that one subject was not involved, but had a parole absconder warrant. He was turned over to the Department of Corrections. The investigation continues into the involvement of the fourth person.
