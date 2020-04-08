MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The state is seeking additional election workers for May 5 local elections while it also works to combat the new coronavirus.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release that while the May 5 local elections will be conducted primarily by mail, election workers are needed to process and count ballots as well as staff clerk offices.
“Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and our nation has a long history of holding them even in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Benson said. “All election work will be done in strict adherence to the protocols to prevent coronavirus transmission, including exercising social distancing, using sanitary equipment, and maintaining strong hygiene.”
Some clerks have said many of the election workers who have served in the past are seniors and are no longer willing to do so due to their increased vulnerability to the coronavirus. Benson is seeking to fill their places with younger, less vulnerable workers by reaching out to large employers, colleges and sports teams.